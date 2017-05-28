China to improve interbank interest rate system

Beijing

China will launch a national transaction gauge to improve the interbank benchmark interest rate system and improve the efficiency of monetary policies, China’s foreign exchange trade platform said in a statement on its website.

The gauge will be officially launched on May 31 and will include three fixing interbank repo rates for one-day, seven-day and 14-day contracts.

The information will be compiled on the basis of repurchase agreements conducted by deposit-type institutions including policy banks, commercial banks, rural credit cooperations, among others, using bonds including treasuries, central government bills and bonds issued by policy banks as collateral.—Xinhua