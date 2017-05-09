China hopes Pakistan, Afghanistan to properly address border issue

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday hoped that both Pakistan and Afghanistan would properly address the border issue and jointly uphold peace and stability.

Responding to a question regarding unprovoked firing by Afghan forces on security personnel detained for the security of population census team in Chaman area causing death and injuries to Pakistani citizens, Geng Shuang remarked during his regular press briefing, “The Chinese side had noted the relevant report.”

“As a close neighbour to both Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Chinese side hopes that the two sides will properly address the relevant issue,” he added.

The spokesperson also hoped that the two countries would jointly uphold the peace and stability in the region.