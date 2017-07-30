China holds grand gala for PLA 90th birthday celebration

Our Correspondent

Beijing

A grand gala was held here for celebration of the 90th birthday of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), highlighting the role of Chinese army in promoting regional peace, stability and development.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, state president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and other senior leaders Li Keqiang, Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng, Liu Yunshan, Wang Qishan and Zhang Gaoli joined about 3,000 people to watch the gala at the Great Hall of the People.

Auguest. 1 this year marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese armed forces.

Through singing, dancing and chorus, the gala depicted the history of the PLA, from a small and vulnerable army to a large and strong military force.

The performance showed solid achievements of the PLA on its path to a strong army under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core since the 18th CPC National Congress.

The gala also demonstrated the determination of the PLA to become a world-class army, for the realization of the country’s “two centenary goals” and the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

Shortly before the show began, Xi and other senior leaders met with representatives of veterans, retired comrades and military officers honored with the Order of Bayi, the country’s highest military award.

Xi Jinping, also chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) awarded the Order of Bayi to 10 military officers and conferred a flag to a military company ahead of the Army Day, which falls on Aug. 1.

Approved by the CMC, the Order of Bayi is awarded to those who have made outstanding contributions to safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and advancing the modernization of national defense and the armed forces.

The officers receiving the honor included Chinese astronaut Jing Haipeng, commander of the Shenzhou-11 spacecraft. Jing was praised as a heroic astronaut dedicated to serving the country while taking to space to pursue his dreams.

Wang Gang, head of a detachment of the armed police in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, was also awarded the Order of Bayi. He was honored as a hero in anti-terrorist work, willing to endure “fire and water” and charge forward with great courage.

The president decorated an armored infantry company of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), conferring a flag which reads: “Model company in learning and practicing the Party’s innovation theory.”