China, Germany eye 3-facet development strategies link-up

Our Correspondent

Beijing

As Chinese Premier Li Keqiang kicks off an official visit to Germany from Wednesday, the two countries are set to enhance their digitalization and other cooperation, and promote policy support and company exchanges while linking development strategies.

Unveiled in May 2015, the “Made in China 2025” plan helps transform China from a manufacturing giant into an innovation-motivated manufacturer. While Industry 4.0, a concept coined by the German federal government in 2011, aims to facilitate automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies, including cyber-physical systems, the Internet of things and cloud computing.

According to IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, a digitalization-motivated revolution is gaining momentum and every country shall move up to take a share and gain an edge in this process.

When Li visited Germany in 2014, the two countries agreed on the importance of industrial digitalization for industry bilateral economic cooperation in the future.

The two sides also agreed to boost strategic cooperation in a more systematic manner in terms of auto cars, high-efficiency energy control, smart homes, and waste water, among others.

German Minister of Economic Affairs Brigitte Zypries argued earlier this month that the Group of 20 (G20) shall bring about inclusive digitalization and digital transformation, as digitalization will shape globalization and safeguard free trade.

Shi Shiwei, a professor from Free University of Berlin specialized in China-Germany economy and trade, told Xinhua that the two plans of “Made in China 2025” and Industry 4.0 are strategic choices made by the two nations in accordance with the trend of digitalization.

Although in different stages of development and having different priorities in developing digitalization, China and Germany are highly complementary in the manufacturing industry, offering abundant opportunities to conduct pragmatic cooperation, Shi noted.

Ministries of China and Germany set up a dialogue mechanism in 2015 and signed a trove of memorandums of understanding and cooperative agreements to promote bilateral exchanges in intelligent manufacturing.