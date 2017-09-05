China Focus: Xi chairs summit to set course for next golden decade of BRICS

Xiamen

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday chaired the ninth BRICS summit, calling on the group of five emerging economies to intensify cooperation and contribute more to a world troubled by protectionism and imbalanced development.

“We must redouble our efforts to usher in the second golden decade of BRICS cooperation,” Xi told leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa at the summit in the southeastern city of Xiamen, Fujian Province.

It was the first time that Xi had presided over the BRICS summit and the third time for him to chair major international events in a year, following the G20 Hangzhou Summit and the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.

Brazilian President Michel Temer, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Jacob Zuma were welcomed by Xi before the opening of the summit, themed “BRICS: Stronger Partnership for a Brighter Future.”

Xi raised his vision to “comprehensively deepen” BRICS partnership, including seeking practical results in economic cooperation, strengthening comple-mentarity of development strategies and making the international order more just and equitable.

People-to-people exchanges, “a worthy cause that deserves enduring commitment,” should be promoted, according to Xi.

He noted the different national conditions of the five countries, but stressed differences can be transcended and win-win results achieved.

He called on BRICS members to bring their comparative strengths in resources, markets and labor force to release growth potential and the creativity of 3 billion people. Refuting claims that the group is losing its luster, Xi told the BRICS Business Forum on Sunday that the BRICS countries are “fully confident” about their growth potential and future outlook despite headwinds that have caused setbacks in growth.—Xinhua