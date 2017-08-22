China FM confirms Sino-Indian troop border clash

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China has confirmed a recent altercation between the Chinese and Indian troops in Ladakh along the border, demanding that India should regulate its frontier forces.

The Chinese troops were conducting a routine patrol along the Chinese side of the China-India border but were stopped by the Indian side. And the Indian troops confronted and injured some of the Chinese troops, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

“The Indian side has violated the consensus on the stability of border areas and threatened that situation of the west section of the China-India border,” Hua said, adding that China urged India to regulate its frontier forces and maintain the stability of the border areas.

According to media reports, Chinese and Indian soldiers yelled and threw stones at each other in Ladakh, a disputed area between China, Pakistan and India in southeastern Kashmir on August 15.

That was the most recent clash along the China-India border where a military standoff in Doklam continues.

India’s home minister said on Monday he believed a border stand-off with China would end soon. “A deadlock is going on between India and China in Doklam. But I think a solution will come out soon. China will also take a positive step from its side,” Singh said, AFP reported.

“It looks like that India has downplayed the military standoff but has hastened construction along the border, and Indian leaders still use border areas as their bargaining chip,” Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

“Concerned over inordinate delays in the construction of strategic roads along the India-China border, the defense ministry has delegated more administrative and financial powers to the Border Roads Organization for the speedy completion of the projects,” the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday.