Our Correspondent

Beijing

Within the context of growing global uncertainties, the just-concluded 19th China-EU summit yielded fruitful results, sending out a positive signal that China-EU relations remain stable and is steadily forging ahead.

According to the list of outcomes of the summit, which took place in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, the two sides raised a series of new cooperation initiatives on strengthening China-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for mutual benefit and all-win results.

It’s worth noting that the two sides at the summit discussed the EU’s fulfillment of its obligations under Article 15 of China’s WTO Accession Protocol and expanded common understanding on this issue.

China underscored that the EU should honor its Article 15 obligations and send a signal of respecting international rules to the international community and the market. The EU said it is in the process of amending the relevant legislation and commits to doing so in a non-discriminatory manner and in consistency with WTO rules, according to the full text of the list of outcomes.

Free trade requires both parties to honor the corresponding international rules, especially the WTO’s multilateral trading mechanism.

It’s regretful that the EU, an important rule-maker and champion of free trade, balks at living up to its obligations. It hasn’t abandoned application of the “surrogate country” approach in calculating Chinese export prices in anti-dumping investigations. Article 15 of the protocol obliges the EU to terminate application of the “surrogate country” approach as of Dec. 11, 2016.