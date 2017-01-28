China donates medico-aid to South Sudan hospital

Beijing

China has contributed medicine and medical equipment worth 60,000 U.S. dollars to the Paloich Friendship Hospital in Upper Nile state, northern South Sudan, the Chinese Embassy has said here.

The donation made through the Chinese Embassy in South Sudan included 27 categories of medicines such as Ampilcllin, Saline, Amoxilline, pain killers among others.

The embassy also donated nine medical devices, including microscopes, a Digital Blood Pressure machine and a Diabetes testing machine.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Thursday, Chinese Ambassador to South Sudan, He Xiangdong, said: “Humanity has no boundaries; hence Beijing fully understands the challenges and difficulties faced by South Sudan’s health sector.”

The Paloich Friendship hospital was built in 2006 with the support from the China National Petroleum Corporation. A team of Chinese doctors is now working at the hospital.

Ambassador He said that the practical cooperation between China and South Sudan in the health sector has gained momentum in recent years.

“The dispatch of Chinese medical teams, the offering of government scholarships in medicine and medical donation by China all greatly improved the level of health service in different areas in South Sudan,” he said.

The head of the Paloich Friendship Hospital, who identified himself as Modesto, expressed his gratitude for donation and also thanked the Chinese people for their continued support to the country’s health sector over the past years.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed. This batch of medical donation is just what the local people need desperately to eradicate diseases,” Modesto said.—Xinhua