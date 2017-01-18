China dispels Indian apprehension about CPEC

Our Correspondent

Beijing

A spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying has dispelled certain apprehensions of a specific lobby in India about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), stating that it does not affect third party.

“As we repeatedly said, the CPEC is a new framework for long-term cooperation and development in various fields built up by China and Pakistan, which will help promote regional connectivity and trade and economic cooperation as well as regional peace, stability and development.

On such a basis, China has been pursuing all-around cooperation including regional connectivity projects. Some media in India are very interested in the CPEC.

It targets no third party and will not affect China’s stance on the Kashmir issue,” she said while replying to a question regarding Indian Prime Minister Modi’s policy speech he made in New Delhi on January 17 in which he had referred to China-India relations.

About China-India relations, the spokesperson further said, under the strong leadership of the two countries, these relations have been moving forward steadily, unleashing continuous potential for cooperation.

To maintain a sound and steady bilateral relations is very important to the two sides. China and India realizing common development is beneficial to the region and the world and meets the common interests of the two peoples.

While pursuing the development of China-India relations, China has been respecting each other’s core interests and major concerns and endeavoring to enhance mutual trust and cooperation. We admit that there are differences and disputes between the two sides, and we keep saying that China will stay in touch with India to properly manage these problems and resolve them through friendly consultations, she added.

Hua Chunying said she had noted that Prime Minister Modi did not mention the CPEC in his speech. China is committed to developing friendly and cooperative relations with others on the basis of the five principles of peaceful co-existence, one important element of which is respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other.