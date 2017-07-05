China Cultural Heritage Week to start from July 7

Staff Reporter

China Culture Centre is organizing “China Cultural Heritage Week” which would be inaugurated on July 7 in the exhibition gallery of China Culture Centre at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Addressing press conference here at China Culture Centre the Cultural Counsellor of Chinese Embassy You Yi said that China Cultural Heritage week is global event organized by the Ministry of Culture of Chinese government in nearly 30 China Cultural Centers all over the world.

He said that this festivity will remain open for general public till July 14. He said that Ambassador of China to Pakistan Sun Weidong will inaugurate the “China Cultural Heritage Week” along with other eminent guests.

He said that the event will provide a platform for visitors and students to interact and source directly with the exhibitors, showcasing their modern folk paintings, Chinese Paper-Cutting, Jinzhou Bird-Worm Seal Script, Jinzhou Ceramic Handicrafts, Liaonon Dough Modeling etc.

You Yi said that this festivity will be divided into two parts exhibition of Dalian Jinpu New Area Intangible Cultural Heritage and exhibition of China Paper Cutting.

He said that Jinzhou folk painting is a comprehensive art of traditional folk elements and art presentation, using simple brushwork and intense color, its tell stories through modern art language and express the dream for better life of the painters.

He said that Chinese paper-cut is a popular art integral to everyday lives. He said that a predominantly female pursuit transmitted from mother to a daughter.

Many techniques are used: the paper can be cut or engraved with a chisel, coloured or left blank. 150 Jinzhou Ceramic and Handicrafts and Liaonan Dough Modelling samples will also be a great attraction for visitors.

He said that such events would further strengthen cultural and bilateral relations of two friendly countries Pakistan and China.

He said that China Master art craftsmen would also demonstrate during cultural week to educate the visitors of the exhibition.