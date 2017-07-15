China cultural heritage week concludes

Staff Reporter

China Cultural Heritage week concluded here on Friday organized by Embassy of China, China Culture Center in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA). The exhibition was titled Inheritance and Innovation Exhibition of Dalian Jinpu New Area Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The whole week offered opportunity for Pakistanis to enjoy different kinds of Chinese artwork such as Jinzhou Modern Folk Painting, Chinese Paper-Cutting, Bird-Worm Seal Script, Dough Modeling as well as Ceramic Handicrafts. The week-long exhibitions continued from July 7 to July 14.

In the concluding ceremony of China Cultural Heritage week, China Cultural Centre has donated some of the precious art work to the National Gallery of PNCA.

Some of the art work includes Chinese Calligraphy, a book: The art of Chinese seal script, Chinese Shan Shui Painting, Color ceramic bowl, Paper cuttings.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah was the chief guest in the concluding the ceremony. He highly appreciated the efforts made by the China Cultural Centre in introducing Pakistan to Chinese art and culture.