China condoles passing of Colonel Amjad Hussain, lauds his services for Pakistan freedom movement

Communist Party of China and Government of China have expressed heartfelt condolences to Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on CPEC, on the passing away of his father, Colonel Amjad Hussain Sayed, who was a prominent activist in the Pakistan Movement.

In a message to Senator Mushahid Hussain, the Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Zheng Xiaosong, expressed his ‘shock and grief’ at the demise, and said ‘Honourable Amjad Hussain Sayed had made important contributions to the struggle for the independence of Pakistan and for its development’.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Sun Weidong, personally visited the residence of Senator Mushahid Hussain to express heartfelt condolences with the family.

In a message from the Consulate General of China in Lahore, Vice Consul Mr. Du Genqi said ‘Colonel Amjad Hussain was an icon of the Pakistan freedom struggle and led a blessed and inspirational long life. We are deeply touched by his stress on spiritual pursuits and embodiment of moral uprightness’.

The official Chinese news agency, Xinhua, also laid a special wreath of flowers on the grave of Colonel Amjad Hussain at the Sayed Family Graveyard at Shah Jamal Colony, Lahore. Senator Mushahid Hussain thanked the Chinese friends for this special gesture of solidarity during this moment of grief for him and his family.