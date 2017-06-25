China condemns terrorist attacks

Observer Report

Beijing

Strongly condemning terrorist attack and opposing all forms of terrorism, a Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Saturday assured that China would always stand behind Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and its efforts for stability of the country and security of its people.

“We will always stand behind the Pakistani side in its fight against terrorism and its efforts for the stability of the country and the security of its people,” he said in a statement while responding to reports of terrorist attacks which claimed lives of innocent people.

Expressing deep shock and sorrows over the loss of lives and injuries to the people, he said the Chinese side is deeply shocked and saddened by the terrorist attacks. “Our hearts go out to the families of those killed and injured and we mourn for the lives lost,” he added.

On Friday, 13 people were killed and over 20 injured in the blast at Mission Road Quetta while at least 45 persons killed and over 100 injured in twin bomb blasts that ripped through the crowded Tori Market in Parachinar where people were busy in purchasing Iftar items.