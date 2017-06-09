China committed to opening up to foreign investors: MoC

Beijing

China reaffirmed its commitment to opening up to foreign investors, underscoring balanced interests shared between foreign and domestic entities. Sun Jiwen, spokesman of the Ministry of Commerce (MoC), said Thursday that China is resolutely committed to opening up. Once the door is open, it will never close and, in fact, will open wider. Sun made the remarks after the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China released its latest survey on China’s business environment. “China always welcomes EU investment. However, China and EU differ in development stage and industrial structure. In terms of opening up, they are varied on key areas, intensity and pace,” Sun told a press briefing. “It is unadvisable to make simple comparisons and demand reciprocal access.It is important to make balanced interests,” he said. According to the report, over 55 percent of the respondents said they saw sales revenue rise in 2016. Some 51 of them planned to increase their presence in China, four percentage points higher than a year ago. “Those figures show EU businesses’ confidence and profitability have been strengthened in China, not on the contrary,” Sun said. He said the Ministry of Commerce will invite foreign businesses in China to discuss enhanced communication and listen to their concerns.—Xinhua