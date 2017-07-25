China champions Kashmir

Views from Srinagar

Siddiq Wahid

We live in interesting times. Just as Kashmir started to despair the absence of any international awareness of its miseries, both human and political, Beijing threw a left hook at Delhi by offering to mediate the dispute over the J&K State.

Predictably, just about everyone here has weighed in on that provocative offer. The denizens of social media forums in Kashmir have shown savvy in accenting how China has given Pakistan, so easy for India to bash in the light of Islamabad’s domestic woes, some breathing space. The Hurriyat appreciated and welcomed an offer that highlights the dispute. Mehbooba Mufti too has weighed in, warning Delhi of the dangers of Beijing’s meddling, although one cannot rule out the ulterior motive of wanting to divert India’s attention from the deep problems faced by her government.

Interestingly, the reactions in Delhi and Islamabad, the other stakeholders in the dispute, have been prudently muted and atypically silent respectively. But then that is another commentary for another time.

To be sure, there are several reasons of realpolitik for this Chinese parry and the reactions of all the stakeholders. For China, it is a case of deploying the classic military tactic of feint-and-punch as it eyeballs India on the Doklam plateau, more than a thousand kilometers to the east. For the Kashmiri, it is an opportunity to thumb its nose at Delhi having to do battle with an entity that is closer its own weight. For the Hurriyat it is an opportunity to assess its strategy, such as it is. For the PDP-BJP “coalition” government, it affords brief relief from its moribund status. Internationally, it may foreshadow a historical period for the South Asia’s sovereign states as bit players in a fresh theatre of a New Cold War – with Washington and Beijing as protagonists.

One cannot, of course, address all these dimensions in the space and format of this article. My focus today is on how we in the erstwhile princely state of J&K should view this development. What are the emotions, the pragmatic considerations and the realities that should give us pause before we act?

The Emotions: More than four decades ago, our parents sent me to Darjeeling to attend a well-regarded boarding school.Its total population back then was about 350 students. They were from Bhutan, Burma, India, Nepal, Sikkim (then an independent country), Thailand and Tibet. It was SAARC lived and “Look East” enacted well before their time. And although I was a mere child – nine years old when admitted to that school – I was a global citizen in practice, comfortable in my skin and acutely aware of my origins, despite my schoolmates having no idea of where Kashmir, let alone Ladakh, was. In retrospect, it was a felt South Asian uniqueness, without sacrificing particularity. A South Asian ethos imbibed from practical familiarity with its diverse citizenry.

What does that have to do with using Doklam, Kashmir and China? For one, the crisis has reminded me of a spirit that was not necessarily unique for South Asia of that day. If the school in Darjeeling was a ground for fusing an amalgam of regional students for a common future, Kashmir was an already composite millennium-old culture and South Asia a composite universe. But the Doklam, and several other face-offs in the Himalaya today make me realize that in less than half a century South Asia has managed to destroy its political ethos, re-introduce broken ideas as meaningless commercial slogans and, most annoyingly, resulted in a politically dysfunctional South Asia. Today, if truth be told, the key powers in South Asia are the United States (from Afghanistan in the west) and China (from Tibet to the northeast). The realization makes me mourn the loss of something special – children whose identity is praxis rather than a nostalgic romanticism that they have not experienced. To put it succinctly, the Doklam – Kashmir reference stirs up the emotion of a quiet anger in me at the loss of an idea that was less one “of India” and more “South Asian”. It would have made the world a better place.

Pragmatic Considerations: In the mid-1990s, it first became apparent to me that to politically engage in conflicted Kashmir is more than a part-time undertaking. It also became plain that the rationales of resistance for Kashmir’s several factions were diverse. Most were focused solely on the Valley, many were pursuing an agenda of identity politics (often exclusively one of Muslim identity) and some were not averse to violence as an instrument for political mobilization. My understanding of the dispute would not let me support these responses, which were at variance with my interpretations, perceptions, and stratagems for the resolution of the dispute. In some ways, I took a step back.

Things have changed since. The resistance is largely united in taking the entire state – including Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan, Ladakh and Jammu – as the starting point of the dispute. Muslim identity politics, although still supported by some, has assumed an ancillary role (despite the patronage it receives from those whose primary aim is to discredit any resistance) and the futility of violence as an instrument against the firepower of a powerful state has less salience, especially after 2008. This last, again, despite the encouragement it receives from vested interests and individuals such as the Indian Army Chief whose recent public soliloquy that he wished that civilians who put themselves in harm’s way to protect escaping militants would do so with weapons.

Given the above conditions, we may be ripe for discussing strategy rather than merely tactics. Which brings me back to Doklam and Beijing’s recent intervention. While we may welcome Beijing’s offer as a pragmatic catalyst, we cannot embrace it unconditionally for reasons of practical politics. I will get to the latter in a moment, but first to pragmatism.

[Writer is Srinagar based columnist: [email protected] ]