China to build 50 schools in FATA

Karachi

China would build over 50 girls schools in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Deputy Chief of Mission at Chinese Embassy in Pakistan Lijian Zhao announced late Sunday. In a message on twitter, Lijian Zhao said, “Under the grant of ¥800 million announced by President Xi Jinping’s visit to Pakistan in 2015, 50 schools would be built in FATA.”

This he said in response to state-run Radio report about Pakistan government steps being taken for reconstruction of destroyed girls school in FATA. According to the Radio Pakistan report, the government is taking bold steps for reconstruction of girls schools, destroyed during war against terror in FATA. There are 2248 girls School in FATA and two co-education based schools that also giving admission to girls on merit basis.

The Federal Government is providing Rs ten billion for the compensation of damaged houses in tribal areas. According to spokesman of FATA secretariat, over Rs seven billion have already been disbursed among twenty-one thousand people, reported Radio Pakistan. Owner of each completely damaged house is being paid Rs four hundred thousand. Similarly, a cheque of Rs one hundred and fifty thousand is being given to the owner of each partially damaged house.—APP