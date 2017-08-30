China border troops to continue patrolling Doklam

Our Correspondent

Beijing

China said on Tuesday that its infrastructure plans in the Doklam area will be based on actual conditions and Chinese border troops will continue to patrol the area.“Conditions such as weather would determine China’s infrastructure plan in the Doklam area,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference on Tuesday.“To meet the needs and improve the working and living conditions of the local army and residents, China has been working on a long-term infrastructure plan in Doklam, such as building roads,” Hua said.China announced that India had pulled back its troops and equipment to the Indian side of the boundary, and that Chinese border troops will continue to patrol the Doklam area, Hua noted.On June 18, more than 270 Indian troops and two bulldozers crossed the boundary in the Sikkim sector and advanced more than 100 meters into Chinese territory to obstruct routine road construction in the Dong Lang area of the Tibet Autonomous Region, the Xinhua News Agency reported. Doklam, or Dong Lang, which borders India’s Sikkim state to the west and Bhutan to the south, is part of Chinese territory and has been under Chinese rule for a very long time.

Related