China blocks Indian move to name Masood Azhar as terrorist

Observer Report

United Nations China has again extended by three months its technical hold on the US, France and UK- backed proposal at the behest of India to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist by the UN. China had in February this year blocked the US move to designate Azhar as a global terrorist at UN. The deadline for China to take action on its technical hold was till August 2. If China would not have extended the technical hold, Azhar would have automatically been designated under the UN as a terrorist. Indian media said just before the deadline lapsed, China once again sought a three-month extension until November 2 on its technical hold on the proposal. A veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, Beijing has repeatedly blocked India’s move to put a ban on the Jaish-e-Mohammed leader under the al-Qaida Sanctions Committee of the Council. Last year in March, China put a hold on India’s application with all other 14 members of the Council supporting New Delhi’s bid to place Azhar on the 1267 sanctions list that would subject him to an assets freeze and travel ban.