China asks U.S. Japan to stop remarks on Diaoyu Islands, S CS

Beijing

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson called on the United States and Japan to stop making incorrect remarks on the Diaoyu Islands and the South China Sea on Friday.

Media reported that the United States and Japan on Thursday reaffirmed that Article 5 of the U.S.-Japan security treaty applies to China’s Diaoyu Islands and expressed grave concerns about the situation in the South China Sea.

In response, spokesperson Hua Chunying said China’s position on the Diaoyu Islands and the South China Sea remains consistent and clear, and the Chinese government and its people have unswerving determination and will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty.

The U.S.-Japan security treaty is a product of the Cold War, which should not be used as an excuse for Japan’s illegal claims and to harm China’s territorial sovereignty and related rights, she said.

Currently, the situation in the South China Sea is stable, she said, and dialogue and coordination between China and ASEAN countries have enjoyed positive progress. Hua said the United States and Japan, which are not parties in the South China Sea issue, should respect the efforts made by countries in the region to peacefully resolve the issue through coordination and negotiation. “China calls on the United States and Japan to do more that is conducive to regional peace and stability,” the spokesperson said.—Xinhua