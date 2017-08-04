China architect of world peace, says Xi Jinping

BEIJING: China is an architect of world peace, a stalwart of global development, and a staunch upholder of the international order, said President Xi Jinping on the occasion of 90th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

On Army Day, China, once again, chose to highlight peace, an eternal theme of mankind, and reaffirmed that the nation will never seek to expand beyond its established borders.

Deeds speak louder than words. Of all permanent members of the UN Security Council, none has done more than China, with 35,000 personnel dispatched across the globe to defend basic human rights. In the line of this sacred duty, 13 Chinese peacekeepers have lost their lives, reports Chinese media.

With their passion and with their blood, China’s military has actively fulfilled the nation’s commitment to its own peaceful development and to a peaceful world.

Since 2008, over 80 vessels of the PLA Navy have patrolled the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia, ensuring the safety of more than 6,000 domestic and foreign ships.

Peaceful development is neither an expediency nor diplomatic rhetoric, but a choice China has made on analysis of historical facts, the present reality and future opportunities. China’s interests are inextricably intertwined with the interests of the planet.

The path of peaceful development means China will never be the one to stir up trouble or invade other sovereign states.

“A belligerent nation is doomed to perish,” goes an ancient Chinese saying. The iron law of history is that countries which expanded by invading others are doomed to failure.

Our epoch must be one of win-win cooperation and shared development.

“The Chinese people love peace. We will never seek aggression or expansion, but we have the confidence to defeat all invasions. We will never allow any people, organization or political party to split any part of Chinese territory away from the country at any time, in any form,” Xi said.

Peace is bliss for the people. Protecting peace is the duty of the people’s army. To fulfill that timeless duty, China’s armed forces must be a world-class military, ready to fight if it must, and ready to win. The country will never compromise on its sovereignty.

The latest military reform focuses on structural reforms, aiming to build forces true to the Party, with exemplary conduct. Should the PLA ever be forced into a fight, it will fight to win.