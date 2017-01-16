China again rejects Trump’s suggestion to negotiate Taiwan

Beijing

China’s foreign ministry on Sunday again rejected President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that he might use American policy on Taiwan as a bargaining chip between the two sides.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that the “one China” policy is “non-negotiable.” Since recognizing Beijing in 1979, Washington has maintained only unofficial ties with Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing considers its territory.

“The government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing China,” Lu said in a statement. “That is the fact acknowledged by the international community and no one can change.”

Trump told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Friday that “everything is under negotiation, including ‘one China.’”—AP