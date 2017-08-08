China-Africa Investment Forum in Nov

Rabat

The 2nd edition of the China-Africa Investment Forum (CAIF) will be held in the Moroccan city of Marrakech on Nov. 27-28 on Monday. The forum will bring together more than 400 top level Chinese and African business leaders, the Moroccan financial daily l’Econo miste said. This event will facilitate business meetings between the main stakeholders of trade and investment between China and Africa countries in order to foster the creation of sustainable partnerships with high added value, particularly in the industrial sector.—Xinhua