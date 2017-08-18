Child’s body recovered from dumpster

Staff Reporter

The body of an eight-year-old boy was recovered from a trash bin in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area early Thursday morning.

According to the police, the child, identified as Muhammad Subhan, went missing after he left house to participate in an Independence Day rally on August 14 in Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase II.

Later, his parents registered a missing person case with the police, who conducted operations to recover the child. After three days, the body was found from a trash bin in the same area.

The post mortem report revealed that there were knife wounds on the child’s chest and neck.

A case has been registered and police are conducting operations to arrest the criminals. So far, 11 suspects have been apprehended for suspected involvement in the crime.

Moreover, police arrested 14 suspects during overnight raids in Malir, Saudabad, Orangi Town, Mominabad, Korangi Industrial area and Zaman Town among other areas. Weapons and contraband were recovered from the suspects’ possession.