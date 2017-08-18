Children’s health: Everyday food habits children should follow

Good health is not an overnight achievement. It is the outcome of good habits that one follows since early ages or childhood. A lot of course depends on the parents, and the diet they adhere to at home. The truth is that there is a common belief that children can eat anything and everything because they are young, active, have the ability to digest fast, and no harm can really come their way at such a young age. Parents as well as relatives are often seen pampering the children with all sorts of food items, right from fried samosas to sugar candies, wafers and namkeens because they needn’t worry about obesity, diabetes and other diseases until they turn 30.Not all habits can be changed when enough harm has already been done. It is therefore crucial to instil in children the importance of eating healthy as early as possible. Only when there is awareness can healthy habits be adopted as a conscious choice right from the start. Health experts will tell you that what we eat today shows consequences not immediately but in the years ahead of us. So here are some everyday food habits that children should start following –

As adults, we are all guilty of skipping breakfast at some point in time because of our hurried schedule. But for children, since it is the time for their growth and development, skipping meals, especially breakfast, could hamper their health in many ways. According to a study done by King’s College London, children who skip breakfast may be putting themselves at risk of malnutrition since they may not be consuming the recommended amounts of key nutrients vital for their health. As per the findings, children who didn’t skip their breakfast were found to have higher daily intakes of key nutrients such as folate (important for the development of genetic material), calcium, iron and iodine (key in the development of thyroid function) than children who skipped breakfast.

Children love snack time. After all the running around and games, hunger pangs make them seek munchies and other treats. So, bringing home samosas or cheesy pizzas is not a good solution. As parents, it’s important to plan health snacking options for the kids throughout the week. Did you know that diets rich in fat deplete the levels of a key protein known as reelin which help synapses in the brain to work properly? According to a study done by Swiss researchers, low levels of reelin hampers behavioural flexibility and memory, putting kids at a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in later life, other than problems like obesity, diabetes and more.

