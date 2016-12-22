Children pay tribute to Baba-e-Qaum on his birth anniversary

Staff Reporter

Children here Wednesday paid tribute to Baba-e-Qaum, Qauid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 141st birth anniversary at the PNCA Auditorium at a National Songs Singing Competition.

The competition – arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage – was a part of the week-long programmes arranged to celebrate the Quaid’s birthday in a befitting manner on the direc-tive of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

About 70 students of different educational insti-tutions participated in the competition and paid tributes to the Father of the Nation through national songs in solo and groups.

Aayla_Malik from Bahria Foundation College, Satellite Town stood first in solo singing, while Laiba Zia from Jinnah Preparatory School Rawal-pindi, stood second and Yoel Ubaid of St. Mary Cambridge School, Rawalpindi stood third in solo singing of national songs contest.

Islamabad Model School, I 9/1 remained first, Quality School, Misriyal stood second and Ameri-can Grammar School stood third in chorus singing in the national songs contest.

Director General, PNCA Syed Jamal Shah dis-tributed shields and certificates among the partici-pants and said that country’s youth was full of en-ergy. “It is our duty to provide them opportunities and guide them for attaining the cherished goals of the Quaid.” The attachment and dedication of children and their teachers was praise worthy, he remarked.

The celebrations aimed at highlighting the struggle of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to educate the young generation about the Quaid’s vision of a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

A hundred children will gather on Thursday (Dec 22), to take part in the mural and speech con-tests in Urdu and English languages on the topics “Baba-e-Qaum Ko Bachay Kis Nazar Se Dekhtay Hain” and “Quaid as Father of the Nation”. All the events will culminate at a grand func-tion to be held at the Jinnah Stadium here on De-cember 25.