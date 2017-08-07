Children to be administered polio drops from today

Rawalpindi

The 4-day anti-polio campaign will start from August 7 to 11 in the city and surrounding areas. The target has been set to administer polio drops to over 5,11,706 children up to the age of 5 years during this drive.

All the arrangements have been finalized to make the campaign a success.

According to the Health Department, the polio teams will administer polio drops at doorstep while 204 mobile health teams have been set up to achieve the target. As many as 52 area incharge have been appointed who will monitor the performance of teams.—APP