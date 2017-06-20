Child, woman among seven hurt in jubilation firing

Staff Reporter

At least seven people received bullet injuries as a result of aerial firing in different parts of Karachi soon after the Pakistan cricket team defeated India to clinch the Champions Trophy.

“We received seven people with bullet wounds at several government hospitals in Karachi,” said Police Surgeon Dr Aijaz Khokhar. The police surgeon added that a child and a woman were also injured. He said that the condition of all those injured was out of danger.

A DSNG engineer belonging to the 24 News channel, Shariq Ishtiaq, sustained bullet wounds when unknown people resorted to firing outside the residence of Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmad in the Buffer Zone area.

SSP Central Muqaddas Haider confirmed the firing incident and added that engineer was initially taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later referred to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali told Dawn that Shariq sustained wounds on his head but his condition was stable.