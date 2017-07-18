Child marriages causing social problems: Minister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu Monday said that child marriages were causing various health and social problems. In a statement issued here, he said that marrying off boys and girls under 18 years of age was a crime. The minister said that promotion of education was essential for promoting awareness in society. He said that illiteracy was a major cause of various problems and the future generations would also have to face its consequences.

He said that parents should also seek consent of their children for their marriages to save them from emotional, health and financial problems in their married lives. He said that the media, non-governmental organisation (NGOs), civil society and all segments will have to play their role for dealing with this issue. He said that only healthy mothers could make a good home and establish a healthy nation.