Komal Sohail

Karachi

Through your esteemed newspaper I want to draw the attention of society toward the issue of child marriage. Child marriage is a violation of children’s human rights. Despite being prohibited by international law, it continues to rob millions of girls under 18 around the world of their childhood. Early marriage denies girls their right to make vital decisions about their sexual health and well-being. It forces them out of education and into a life of poor prospects, with increased risk of violence, abuse, ill-health or early death.

Pakistan’s Child Marriage Restraint Act (CMRA) 1929 sets the legal age for marriage to 16 for women and 18 for men. In April 2014, the Sindh Assembly unanimously adopted the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, increasing the minimum age of marriage to 18 and making marriage below 18 a punishable offence. A proposed similar nationwide bill was unfortunately struck down by Pakistan’s National Assembly in 2014.In Punjab, a Bill introducing harsher penalties for marriage under the age of 16 was also adopted. However, it does not increase the age of marriage to 18. In a recent series of rulings, the Council of Islamic Ideology, a constitutional body which gives Islamic legal advice to the Pakistani Government, declared that Pakistani laws prohibiting child marriage are un-Islamic.

It is estimated that 21% of girls in Pakistan are married before the age of 18. The reasons of child marriages are younger wives are considered to be more obedient, laws protecting girls are not enforced, families believe that early marriage will protect the girls from sexual violence, the older the girl the higher the dowry will be for their parents and there are inequalities between males and females. 15 million girls marry before the age of 18 each year – equivalent of one every 2 seconds. If we don’t act now, more than 140 million girls will become child brides by 2020.