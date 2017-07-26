Child labour a sin

In the 1990s when European countries banned import from countries which had small children working in factories, under-developed countries realized what ‘Child Labour’ was. It is an outcome of a multitude of socio-economic factors which has deep roots in poverty, lack of opportunities, high rate of population growth, unemployment, uneven distribution of wealth and resources, outdated social customs and norms and a plethora of other factors.

To address this, Pakistanis must invest in education. There should be free education for the poor and with it some technical skills should be taught to equip them to come out and become helpful and constructive members of society. The West understood this a long time ago and laws were enacted very early to secure continued education for working children. Now they have gone a step forward, and required completion of at least the preliminary education in all developed countries.

SAIRA SALMAN

Sukkur

Related