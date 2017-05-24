Child labour on rise in country

Hyderabad

The situation of child labour in Pakistan is alarmingly high and posing threats to the health and education of the children involved and the global extent of child labour and raise awareness on the condition of millions of children, girls and boys.

Talking to APP, here on Tuesday National Manager Society of Protection of Rights of Child (SPARC), Kashif Bajeer informed that there are more than 1.7 million bonded laborers only in agriculture sector whereas 3.3 million children laborers are in the country according to 2015 survey and the employment of underage children in work activities.

He said that the children of laborers are deprived of education, health and hygiene. The freed bonded laborers are not being provided CNICs, birth registrations certificates and their names are not including in the new voter list. He emphasized that the children of freed bonded laborers must be enrolled in government school and necessary facilities should be provided to them.

Manager of SPARC said that the bonded labor is a reality which exists in many forms, further he said that Hyderabad and its surrounding all the Brick kilns will be registered soon and they will be bound to pay all the laborers according to the rules and regulation which is fixed by the government.

He emphasized that besides conscious people of the society, it is also imperative to have the cooperation of members of children families to eradicate child labor but due to lacking cooperation, many government schemes are not proving successful.

Unfortunately, Kashif Bajeer said, children are being subjected to forced labor in the third world and to some extent in developed countries also.—APP