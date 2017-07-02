Child labour to be eradicated at all costs: Sandhu

City Reporter

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that the provincial government is making all-out efforts to eradicate the menace of child labour at brick-kilns at all costs.

The government is recovering children under 14 years of age from brick-kilns after passage of the Prohibition of Child Labour Brick-Kilns Ordinance 2016, sealing the kilns and registering cases against the owners for employing children as labourers.

He was participating in a meeting of parliamentarians, called to discuss brick-kilns issues, at a local hotel here on Saturday.

The minister said that child labour was illegal under the Employment of Children Act 1991. The data compiled by the Labor Department showed that there were a total of 6,090 brick-kilns in Punjab. Some 23,642 children below the age of 14 work at these kilns.