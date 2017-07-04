Child labour can’t be eliminated

Child labour is an outcome of excruciating poverty, mainly concentrated in rural areas. The Institute of Child Labour Studies reports that child labour in the country has quadrupled during the last two decades. The fact is that the under privileged make their children work in homes of rich people because they themselves can’t afford to feed them.

Girls are the glaring examples. According to statistics, 29.5 percent of the country’s population or around 55 million people live below the poverty line. It would be naive to expect the poor to either keep their children at home or send them to school.

NASEEMA PB

Turbat, Kech

