I would like to bring to the attention of the concerned authorities that child labour is increasing day by day in Pakistan. Different methods are applied to highlight this issue, but it has not been controlled yet. With increasing population child labour is one of the biggest issues in Pakistan.

Most of children are working in dangerous places in their childhood. In April 2010, Article 25-A was inserted in the Constitution of Pakistan through the 18th Amendment that the State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children up to the age of sixteen years in such manner as may be determined by law. Despite this Article they are still being neglected in terms of education. Therefore, it is my humble request to the government of Pakistan to take action and save children, because children are the future of Pakistsan.

MALIK NAZ

Turbat, Balochistan

