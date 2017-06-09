Through the esteemed columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of people towards a major problem that is child labour. Child labour is ruinous and baneful for children. At innocent and ethereal ages, they are juted and cast aside. Their elemental right of gaining education is snatched from them.

They deserve to get proper education, but they are deprived of the basic necessity and are forced to work. They don’t get a chance to know what childhood is. They are beaten, their dignity is challenged, their moral and mental development is harmed. It is nothing but a brutally savage and insensitive act of elder–beings.

MARYAM AMIN

Karachi

