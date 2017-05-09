Neha Zuberi

Karachi

Children are great asset and future of our country and child labour is a severe cancer to our nation. Child labour affects a child’s health and mental condition. It is estimated that one quarter of the Pakistan’s workforce is made up of children and many of them are forced to work in hazardous environment. The main causes of child labour are poverty and unawareness of parents about the importance of education and wanting their children to learn doing work in a young age.

Certain laws and regulations have been enacted in response but they are not seen to be followed and no government authorities are seen to be taking action against it. There should be strict action against child labour and the government should provide a suitable sum to the poor families which cannot afford their children’s education.