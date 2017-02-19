Tabbassum Aman

Karachi

Through your esteemed newspaper I would like to request gorvernment and the concerned authorities to frame suitable laws against child labour and enforce these laws strictly I wish to voice my deep concern about Child Labour in Pakistan. Though, it is equally frustrating that child labour considered to be one of the core issues of our country, yet it is being neglected by the government.

We often find so many children enslaved in wealthy houses as domestic servants, tea shops, factories and automobiles shops doing menial jobs. They are denied the chance to be children. There is nobody to fight for this serious cause as we all know children are future of a nation. However, poverty and illiteracy drive the under-privileged children towards harsh labour.

At end, I would like to say that a child deserves to be educated, not to be humiliated. So, don’t steal someone’s childhood and put an end to child slavery. Therefore, govt and concerned authorities should frame suitable laws against child labour and enforce these laws strictly.