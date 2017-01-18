Huma Ishaq

Islamabad

Child labour refers to the employment of children in any work that deprives them of their childhood, interferes with their ability to attend regular school, and that is mentally, physically, socially or morally dangerous and harmful. This practice is considered exploitative by many international organisations. In developing countries, with high poverty and poor schooling opportunities, child labour is still prevalent. International Labour Organisation suggests poverty is the greatest single cause behind the child labour.

For impoverished households, income from a child’s work is usually crucial for his/her own survival or for that case of the household. Lack of meaningful alternatives, such as affordable school and quality education, according to ILO, is another major factor driving children to harmful labour. Children work because they have noting better to do. Many communities, particularly rural ones, where between 60-70% of child labour is prevalent, don’t have adequate school facilities. Even when schools are sometimes available, they are too far away, difficult to reach, unaffordable or the quality of education is so poor that parents wonder if going to school is really worthwhile. In order to reduce child labour try to educate the parents about the importance of child’s education. Money earned by children is a big part-income or maybe only income for some of the families. Forcing them to discard the practice, maybe disastrous for them. We should help raise living standard for those families so that they do not have to send their children to work.