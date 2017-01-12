Linta Rehan

Islamabad

Child labour refers to the employment of children in any work that deprives children of their childhood, interferes with their ability to attend regular school, and that is mentally, physically, socially or morally dangerous and harmful. This practice is considered exploitative by many international organisations. It is prohibited worldwide. Child labour has existed to varying extents through most of history. In developing countries, with high poverty and less schooling opportunities, child labour is still prevalent. The Employment of Children Act 1991defines “Child” as, a person below 14 years of age and an “Adolescent” as a person below 18 years of age. The Constitution of Pakistan also regards the minimum age as 14 years.

Constitution says that the State now has to provide compulsory education to all children between the ages of 5 and 16 years, which means that a child can’t be allowed to work before 16 years of age. The law also provides for certain expectations. It says that no child has to be employed in any occupation, establishment or process defined as hazardous for children except where such process is carried by the family as a business or in any school established, assisted and recognised by the government. I would like to invite attention of the authorities concerned towards child labour in Pakistan. It is equally hurting that child labour, a core of issue of Pakistan, is neglected by the government.