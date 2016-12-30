Waqas Mirza

Pakistan is regularly near the top of the list of countries where child labour is widely prevalent and there is a dire need to take drastic measures to end the curse. On 14 July, Punjab government enacted an ordinance prohibiting employment of children and defined strict rules for the use of teenagers between 15 to 18 years.

The government has announced many other incentives which, definitely, will help reduce child labour. Instead of being employed, children will be sent to school either for education or for training. Getting education or training will equip them with necessary skills imperative for a good career. This is a very fantastic step of the Government of Punjab which is led by the able leadership of Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. This move is another feather in the distinguished cap of Mian Sahib. We pray for his long life and good health so that he may continue to serve the masses more and more.