In Pakistan kidnapping is a common crime and because of the continuous negligence, kidnappers have found it very easy to kidnap children of almost any age and in return, they ask for handsome amount of money. Last year in Pakistan, thousands of cases of child kidnapping had been reported and they are said to be increasing this year as well. The reason behind this is not only lack of security; it is also lack of attention of parents, which leads towards this crime. Parents nowadays are not providing enough attention to their children they send their children to street, shops and parks to play without knowing the environment. The kidnappings can be life threatening as well, if the amount asked by kidnappers not fulfilled within the given time they can even kill the kidnapped child. Moreover, rescued children have an unforgettable scar on their mind. Family, friends and if required psychologists help may be require for children to cope up with the situation. Children are the future of our country and it is necessary that all security departments work collectively to eradicate this threat. Firstly, education plays an important role and parents should teach their children how to protect themselves from strangers. Schools and colleges should also educate children to save themselves from any unwanted situation. The media should raise awareness among masses about the causes and effect of abductions. The police have to be very active regarding this issue and government have to make strict laws to cope up with this crime.

KIRAN FATIMA

Islamabad

