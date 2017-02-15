Atiq Ali Jan

Via Email

It hurts me a lot when I read a tragic news report about another incident of child abuse, this time in Gujranwala. According to reports, the victim, a 12-year old girl, was hospitalized with severe burn injuries she suffered after her employer allegedly threw hot tea on her face. She was asked by her employer to bring him a cup of tea and the girl slightly delayed serving it. Fuming with anger, the employer threw hot tea on her face. After medical examination, it was revealed that she was sexually abused too. LHC took notice of the incident and ordered action against suspect. Police arrested the culprit in connection with the incident.

But the story doesn’t end here; such incidents would not happen if the parents do not force their kids to work. What I think might be rubbish to many, but neither the government nor the rapists are responsible for such incidents, the parents are the only ones who are responsible for their children’s suffering. Parents should not feel satisfied that the Sindh Assembly has passed a bill against child abuse, and now there is fear-free environment all around.