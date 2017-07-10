Child abuse increased

The number of reported child sexual abuse cases in Pakistan has risen by 10 percent in the last year, with roughly 11 children abused every day, according to new statistics released recently. The report compiled by Sahil, a NGO working against child sexual abuse, says that a total of 4,139 cases were reported. Some 45 percent of the victims were between the ages of 06 and 15.

In Pakistan, people that are living below the poverty line are in dire need of protection. There should be child-friendly courts and special training for all staff dealing with children, including teachers, doctors and policemen. In 2015 Pakistan took a step towards punishing those guilty of abusing young girls with life imprisonment or even death after an influential parliamentary committee voted to amend the current laws.

But the amendment only appears to address the sexual abuse of girls aged 14 and under, not the boys. Also in 2015, a huge scandal emerged involving at least 280 children who the lawyers said were filmed while being sexually abused, with their parents blackmailed over the footage. The government should make concrete laws against such ill-minded people to stop such incidents from happening in the coming times.

M ARSALAN MALICK

Karachi

