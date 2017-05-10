Naveen Zehra

Karachi

Chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral fever, has taken over the coastal belt of Karachi after its first occurrence in Malir district last year. This virus has presently affected around forty thousand people of Karachi in different areas including Malir, Shah Faisal, Kimari and Ibrahim Hyderi till now and is spreading widely to the other districts of Karachi.

According to medical experts, Chikungunya virus is transferred to blood when mosquito carrying the virus. Some of the symptoms of Chikungunya are high fever, excruciating body pain, tiredness, nausea, and reddish blemishes on skin. Most patients recover fully, but in some cases joint pain may persist for several months, or even years. In older people, the disease can contribute to complications or even death. According to World Health Organization, there are no preventions for Chikungunya or any medication has been made for it and that there is no cure for the disease. They further added that no antibiotic medicine works during the fever. This situation needs to be taken under control as soon as possible. A laboratory should be established in the city where this virus can be diagnosed easily. The sanitation conditions need to be improved so that it can prevent mosquito breeding. Anti-mosquito sprays should be used to spray in all the sectors of Karachi so that this virus can be eradicated from our city.