Chikungunya virus spreads to several parts of city

Another 700 people were admitted to Saudabad Hospital in 24 hours over complaints with Chikungunya virus in Karachi’s Malir. According to details, Chikungunya virus has spread to adjoining areas of Malir including Korangi, Madina Colony, Liaquat Market and Khokhrapar.

Doctors are only relying on paracetamol tablets as a cure to the disease that paralyses hands and feet with severe fever and pain in joints.

The medical staff said that the report of the affectees is likely to be received on Thursday while the patients stated that they need to buy medicines and syringes from medical stores due to inadequate facilities in the hospital.

Earlier, workers of malaria control program had also carried out anti-mosquito spray in the hospital that created difficulty in breathing for the victims.

Meanwhile, Sindh government on Wednesday has finally identified that aedes aegypti mosquito is responsible for spreading Chikungunya virus in Karachi.

The provincial government has said that the disease would be declared epidemic after confirmation from World Health Organization (WHO).

Aedes aegypti, the yellow fever mosquito, is a mosquito that can also cause dengue fever and Zika fever etc.

