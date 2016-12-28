Chief Secretary tells SWB delay in work not to be tolerated

City Reporter

The Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Rizwan Memon has advised the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) to ensure work in accordance with schedule, as, he categorically noted that no delay to this effect will be tolerated.

According to a statement on Wednesday, he stated this while presiding over a meeting on SSWMB at his office here.

The CS emphasized transparency and coordinated efforts among departments concerned including District Municipal Corporations.

The Acting Chief of SSWMB briefed the CS that the work will be initiated in District South Karachi and District East Karachi respectively from 4th weeks of January & February.

He also informed that 2200 ton garbage shall be dumped in the Garbage Transfer Centre (GTS) on daily basis.

On the occasion, Secretary Local Government Ramzan Channa, Secretary SGA&CD Saeed Awan, Acting Chief SSWMB A. D. Sanjrani, DMD SSWMB Irfan Memon and other senior officers were also present.