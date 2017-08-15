Chief Ministers attend Independence Day ceremonies in provincial capitals

Staff Reporters

Karachi / Peshawar/Lahore/Quetta

On the occasion of 70th Independence Day numerous prestigious flag-hoisting ceremonies were held in the provincial capitals on Monday and were attended by chief ministers and higher officials. Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif visited Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum and hoisted the national flag at Hazuri Bagh. Lahore Mayor Colonel (retd.) Mubasshar Javed and other officials also accompanied the chief minister. After offering Fateha, Punjab chief minister while talking to media said that the annual balance sheet should be reviewed to see what the nation has lost and achieved.

He urged that the nation should implement and follow the sayings of the Quaid. “On August 11, 1947, the Quaid termed corruption as a poison. This Independence Day, we should put into action his sayings and rules,” said the CM. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Governor Muhammad Zubair and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto visited Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha. They also unfurled the national flag. Provincial ministers and DG Rangers also accompanied the CM to the mausoleum. Pakistan Navy cadets took the responsibility of the guards. While talking to media, Sindh CM said that they committed many mistakes in the past however; they have to move forward as the situation is changing in the country.

Meanwhile in Peshawar, KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak hoisted the national flag and observed one-minute silence in civil secretariat. The ceremony was attended by deputy speaker Dr Mehar Taj Roghani, provincial ministers, IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and higher civil officers. KP CM cut the Independence Day cake and released doves and balloons in the air. Talking to the ceremony, he said that Quaid struggled for the independence of Pakistan but now they have to make the country better. “The aim behind forming Pakistan was to provide justice to people and supremacy of law. PTI is also working hard for it,” he said.

Similarly, a flag-hoisting ceremony was also organized in Quetta National Assembly. Balochistan CM Nawab Sanaullah Zehri said on the occasion that Pakistani enemies want to impede the country’s progress but won’t be successful. He asserted that the solution to Pakistan’s problems is only democracy. The ceremony was attended by Corps Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Amir Riaz, IGF Major General Nadeem Anjum, speaker assembly, ministers, opposition leader, MNAs, MPAs, senators, bureaucrats, Ulemas and others.