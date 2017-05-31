Chief minister inaugurates largest Pediatric emergency facility

Child Health

Amanullah Khan

Sind Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Child health care is of prime importance for government of Sindh and we are committed to ensure best possible medical care for every child in the province/ Inaugurating the state of the art Pediatric Emergency Room has been set up at 14,000 sq. feet with 80 beds facility with the cooperation of Childlife Foundation which is also running two such centers at Civil Hospital and National Institute of Child Health (NICH).

“It is heartening to note that – with the public private partnership – services for saving the lives of children through these emergency rooms (ERs) have improved significantly,” the CM said while commending the efforts of ChildLife Foundation.

He further added that the government will welcome innovative solutions improving the dire conditions in government hospitals with regard to emergency treatment of children.

The Sindh Government hospital at Korangi-5 is catering to not just the residents of Korangi but also Landhi and Malir, and the number of patients continue to grow with each passing day. This will also reduce the load on tertiary care hospitals like NICH and Civil Hospital. ChildLife Foundation as a part of its expansion plan set up the third Emergency Room at the Sindh Government Hospital Korangi-5 which is a paperless setup, the first of its kind in a public-private partnership. In order to maintain the quality of care measurable protocols are set and then constantly monitored.

The site also utilizes resources optimally through Telemedicine, where a doctor sitting at a centralized location provides support to the staff on site. With the best available facilities this Emergency Room is expected totreat approximately 150,000 children absolutely free of cost each year.

Dr. Ahson Rabbani, CEO Childlife Foundation said that we are thankful to the CM Murad Ali Shah and government of Sindh for the cooperation and support in setting up these ER centers.

“Our dream is that no sick child in Karachi is more than 30 minutes away from an Emergency Room providing international quality care with trained and passionate staff and free of cost medicines”, he added.

He said lives of as many as 1.5 million children have been saved in less than six years by Childlife Foundation through state of the art emergency medical care at Civil Hospital, National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and Sindh Government Hospital Korangi -5 (SGHK-5), Karachi.