Chief Minister felicitates Xi on 64th birthday

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on his 64th birthday. Expressing his good wishes for the Chinese President, Shehbaz commended the personal efforts of Chinese President for further strengthening Pak-China relations. He added that mega investment package of the Chinese President for Pakistan has helped to strengthen the national economy. He further said that President Xi Jinping has made China a leading economy in the world in a short period of time. Under his leadership, China has emerged as world’s biggest economic power due to his balanced economic policies and continued hard work, he said. He said that Belt & Road initiative of Xi Jinping is not only the harbinger of bright future but a historic step, which has secured the future through this courageous step.In my opinion, the Belt & Road vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping will bring lasting peace, economic stability and durability in the region, concluded the Chief Minister.