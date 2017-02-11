Chief Justice takes notice of Jirga in Jacobabad

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Taking notice of the Jirga in Jacobabad, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday summoned detailed report from DIG Larkana.

The Spokesman for the Supreme Court said here, the Chief Justice took the notice of the Jirga verdict over media reports.

A local Jirga on Wednesday ordered a local Muhammad Hashim Khoso to either pay Rs1.3 million within three months or give away his two daughters as ‘compensation.’

The ruling came in Zubair Khan Khoso Goth situated in district Jacobabad of Sindh.

Muhammad Hashim’s brother, Muhammad Rafiq Khoso, was charged in a Karo Kari case recently. The Jirga found Rafiq guilty of being involved with a married woman.

The jirga decided that the accused’s brother, Muhammad Hashim, must pay a sum Rs1.3 million within three months or be prepared to give his daughters as ‘compensation.’ Hashim’s two daughters, who are two-year-old and eight-year-old, are too young to even know concepts such as jirga or karo-kari.

Meanwhile, police on Friday apprehended three people, including the landlord Abdul Gaffar Khoso and two others who were member of the Jirga.

Police have also filed cases against others who were present at the jirga